Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara gets typo-free Cy Young plaque

45 minutes ago
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara received his NL Cy Young Award trophy on Sunday for the second time — and this time he has no reason to give it back.

“I want to keep it for the rest of my life,” Alcantara said. “I think that is for my mom.”

When the Baseball Writers’ Association of America originally presented Alcantara with the trophy at its January awards dinner, the plaque dubbed both Alcantara and AL winner Justin Verlander the “most valuble” pitchers in their leagues, leaving out the second “a” in “valuable.”

Afterward, the group told him it would provide a new one.

The replacement contains the more up-to-date “most outstanding” phrasing — and it’s spelled correctly.

Marlins owner Bruce Sherman presented the award to Alcantara at home plate before Miami's spring training home opener against St. Louis.

As part of the brief ceremony, the Roger Dean Stadium Chevrolet public address announcer proclaimed that Alcantara was “finally” receiving his award.

“I didn’t expect that I was going to get my award today,” Alcantara said. “I thought I’d go outside and have fun with my teammates. But when I saw the surprise, it made my day today.”

Alcantara went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 2022, pitching a league-high 228 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander expects to contend for the Cy Young again this season.

“Yes, 100%,” Alcantara said. “If I’m healthy I can do it again.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

