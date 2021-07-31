ajc logo
Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID-19

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.

The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative.

Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.

The Marlins were one of the teams deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last season. An outbreak during the first week of the 60-game schedule caused 19 positive cases with players and coaches quarantined for six days. The outbreak resulted in nine days without games.

Despite the interruption of games last year, Mattingly helped guide the Marlins to their first post-season appearance since 2003. Mattingly was voted NL Manager of the Year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly walks to the mound for a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly walks to the mound for a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, center, greets Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (24) after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, center, greets Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (24) after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

