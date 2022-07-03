ajc logo
Marlins' López has no-hitter through 6 innings at Nationals

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

National & World News
25 minutes ago
Pablo López of the Miami Marlins has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pablo López of the Miami Marlins has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Washington Nationals.

Miami leads 2-0 after Bryan De La Cruz doubled and scored in the third and Luke Williams homered off Erick Fedde in the fourth.

López has been far from perfect, issuing three walks and hitting two batters. He has five strikeouts and has thrown 80 pitches.

The 26-year-old is making his 16th start this season and 78th of his major league career, all with the Marlins. He entered 5-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year.

Washington lost Juan Soto to an apparent left leg injury. Soto was wincing in pain after making a throw in right field in the top of the third and left the game after getting caught in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

