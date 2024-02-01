Marlins' Jazz Chisholm loses in salary arbitration on his 26th birthday

The speedy Chisholm was an All-Star in 2022, when he batted .254 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 12 steals in 17 attempts. He didn’t play after June 28 because of a back injury.

Chisholm had a $749,500 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Miami also is scheduled for hearings with second baseman Luis Arraez ($12 million vs. $10.6 million) and left-hander Tanner Scott ($5.7 million vs. $5.15 million). Arraez beat the Marlins last year and was awarded $6.1 million rather than $5 million, then won his second straight batting title after leading the AL with Minnesota in 2022.

Chisholm was the second player to go to a hearing this year. All-Star outfielder Austin Hays asked for $6.3 million on Tuesday and the Baltimore Orioles argued for $5.85 million. A decision in that case is not expected until next week.

Angels left-hander José Suarez asked for $1.35 million while Los Angeles argued for $925,000 in a case heard Thursday by Joshua Gordon, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman. A decision is expected Friday.

The 26-year-old Suarez was 1-3 with an 8.29 ERA in seven starts and four relief appearances, earning $750,000. He was sidelined between May 7 and Sept. 13 by a strained left shoulder.

They are among 18 players scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 16.

