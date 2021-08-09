Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game," the team said. "Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”

Fans had started to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.

Team officials weren't able to debrief ushers in the area where the fan shouted the slur until after the concert ended about an hour later.

Brinson got two hits and scored twice, and drew a walk in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old Brinson is in his fifth season in the major leagues.

The Marlins wrapped up their weekend series in Denver and next play Monday night in San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports