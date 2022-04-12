ajc logo
Marlee Matlin, George Takei mourn Gilbert Gottfried

Marlee Matlin, George Takei and Jason Alexander are among the celebrities who are mourning comedian Gilbert Gottfried, whose died Tuesday at age 67 from a heart ailment

NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of comedian Gilbert Gottfried:

"I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter@655jack (they're like twins)." — Oscar winning actor Marlee Matlin, on Twitter.

"I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I'm sure. Keep 'em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert." — "Star Trek" actor and Gottfried roast victim George Takei, on Twitter.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed." — Seth MacFarlane, who posted a scene they did together in "A Million Ways to Die in the West."

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift." — "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander, on Twitter.

“Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight.” — comedian Tom Green.

“The funniest person I've ever known." — actor-writer Matt Oswalt.

