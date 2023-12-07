Marking start of Hanukkah, Emhoff condemns antisemitism, says Biden and Harris 'have your back'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaking at the lighting ceremony of a massive menorah in front of the White House to mark the first night of Hanukkah, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said Thursday that American Jews are "feeling alone" and "in pain" as he denounced rising antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad, particularly amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Emhoff, the first Jewish person to be the spouse of one of the country's nationally elected leaders, highlighted fear in the Jewish community, moments before the menorah was lit on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.

Emhoff said he’s held conversations with representatives from across the Jewish community to see how they’re holding up amid the war, as the conflict in Israel and Gaza enters its third month,