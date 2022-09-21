Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center

Dignitaries from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, including the agency's director, Robert Santos, celebrated the debut of the red granite marker in Hartville. With a population of 594 residents in 2020, the county seat is 14.6 miles (23.5 kilometers) from the actual spot calculated following the 2020 census.

“You’ll be famous for this wonderful designation for the rest of our nation’s history," Santos told local officials at a ceremony. “And you will have bragging rights for the rest of this decade! Not bad."