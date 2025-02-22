Mark Williams' agent says center 'should have been a given an opportunity' to play for Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The agent for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams says the Los Angeles Lakers shouldn't have failed his client's physical examination, a move that ultimately resulted in the trade being rescinded after the deadline.

The Hornets agreed to send the 7-foot Williams to the Lakers on Feb. 6 in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap. However, the Lakers wound up failing Williams' physical and the players returned to play for their former teams.

“The overwhelming sentiment, after conferring with multiple, nationally recognized doctors, is that the Los Angeles Lakers should not have failed Mark Williams on his physical,” Williams agent Jeff Schwartz said Friday in a statement. “Mark was ready and able to play for them and should have been given that opportunity.”