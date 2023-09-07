Mark Levin, Jen Psaki get more screen time on MSNBC, Fox News

Two cable news personalities with little in common — Mark Levin and Jen Psaki — both learned on Thursday that they will be getting increased screen time on their respective networks

NEW YORK (AP) — Two cable news personalities from the complete opposite ends of the political spectrum — Mark Levin and Jen Psaki — are increasing their presence on television.

Psaki, former press secretary to President Joe Biden and current MSNBC host, is moving into prime-time for one night a week. The network said on Thursday that she will begin hosting the 8 p.m. Eastern hour on Monday nights.

Since switching to media, her Sunday afternoon show “Inside with Jen Psaki” has proven to be successful for the network. Currently, the 8 p.m. Monday slot is filled by a rotating series of guest hosts, with Chris Hayes working on Tuesday through Friday.

She'll join Rachel Maddow, who also hosts once a week in prime-time for MSNBC on Mondays. Maddow's show will air directly after Psaki. The new schedule starts on Sept. 25.

Levin, the radio talk host whose TV show “Life, Liberty & Levin” airs Sunday nights on Fox News Channel, will have an additional weekend hour on Saturdays, Fox said. It will air in the same 8 p.m. time slot on both weekend nights.

His show is the top-rated cable news program on Sunday nights, according to the Nielsen company.

In addition to his Fox duty, Levin hosts a syndicated weekday radio show that is heard on some 300 stations. His new Saturday show begins Sept. 16.

