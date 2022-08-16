ajc logo
X

Mark Hoffman out as CNBC chief, KC Sullivan replacing him

FILE - CNBC's Mark Hoffman appears during a panel discussion on the changing worlds of media and music at the eMerge Americas technology event in Miami Beach, Fla., on April 19, 2016. Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday. Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - CNBC's Mark Hoffman appears during a panel discussion on the changing worlds of media and music at the eMerge Americas technology event in Miami Beach, Fla., on April 19, 2016. Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday. Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Longtime CNBC chief Mark Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, His departure was announced Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran CNBC chief Mark Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday.

Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015.

“During his tenure, CNBC became a world leader and every year it has grown better and stronger,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.

Sullivan, who begins as CNBC president on Sept. 12, is currently president and managing director of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and has been based in London. He was in executive roles at NBC and CNBC for the decade before that.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out4h ago
Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute expands LEAP program
22h ago
3 more Dollar General stores in Georgia face fines for OSHA violations
Poll worker shortage looms ahead of Georgia election
4h ago
Poll worker shortage looms ahead of Georgia election
4h ago
In contentious meeting, Atlanta City Council OKs leasing jail beds to Fulton
5h ago
The Latest
Hot dogs vs deli meat; rising costs shape choices at Walmart
7m ago
Brazil's presidential campaign kicks off amid violence fears
10m ago
Democrats press for Secret Service records, hint at subpoena
17m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top