Mark DeRosa named US manager for World Baseball Classic

FILE - Chicago Cubs Mark DeRosa, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mike Quade, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday April 6, 2007, in Milwaukee. Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa's professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring.

He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central.

“Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “(DeRosa) is well-respected both on and off the field and his experience and leadership as a player in the 2009 Classic will be a valued asset as we navigate this process.”

The U.S. won the title in 2017, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the title game at Dodger Stadium.

The 47-year-old DeRosa played for eight teams during 16 years in the majors, batting .268 with 100 homers and 494 RBIs in 1,241 games. He made his major league debut with Atlanta in 1998 and played in his last game with Toronto in 2013.

DeRosa, who won the 2010 World Series with San Francisco, first joined MLB Network as a guest analyst during the 2011 and 2013 postseasons.

Next year's tournament will be played from March 8-21. Games will be held in Phoenix, Miami, Taichung, Taiwan, and the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The semifinals and title game will be at loanDepot park in Miami from March 19-21.

USA Baseball will announce the full coaching staff next week.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

