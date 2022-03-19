Mariupol police officer pleads for help from Biden, Macron

Vershnin said the city is facing the fate of the Syrian city of Aleppo that was destroyed in 2016 in a Russian-backed siege during Syria's revolution-turned-civil war. Russia helped Syrian President Bashar Assad's government with a ruthless strategy by locking sieges around opposition-held areas, bombarding and starving them until the population's ability to hold out collapsed.
Years ago, Mariupol also endured fierce fighting against Russia-backed separatists after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, but managed to beat back repeated assaults.
___
Follow all AP stories on the Russian war against Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.
Caption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, March 18, 2022 shows damaged and burned apartment buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Caption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, March 18, 2022 shows damaged and burned apartment buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
Caption
Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Caption
Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Caption
This image made available by Azov Battalion, shows the drama theater, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday March 17, 2022. Rescuers are searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater ripped apart by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, according to the local governor. (Azov Battalion via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Caption
This image made available by Azov Battalion, shows the drama theater, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday March 17, 2022. Rescuers are searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater ripped apart by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, according to the local governor. (Azov Battalion via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
Caption
Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Caption
Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Caption
Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Caption
Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Credit: Alexei Alexandrov
Caption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, March 18, 2022 shows a line of cars leaving Mariupol, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Caption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, March 18, 2022 shows a line of cars leaving Mariupol, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited