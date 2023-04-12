Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry

Other full albums getting recognition include 1970's “Déjà Vu” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, 1983's “Synchronicity” by the Police, and 1985's “Black Codes (From the Underground)” by jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.

Other singles making the list include Bobby Gentry's “Ode to Billie Joe” (1967), John Lennon's “Imagine” (1971), Led Zeppelin's “Stairway to Heaven” (1971), John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (1971), and Jimmy Buffett's “Margaritaville” (1977).

Those recordings are joined by a pair of 1980s standards: "Flashdance...What a Feeling" by Irene Cara (1983) and "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" by Eurythmics (1983).

The inductees include two non-musical entries, astronomer Carl Sagan's recording of his book about humanity's place in the universe, “Pale Blue Dot,” and NBC radio reporter Dorothy Thompson's commentaries and analysis from Europe during the runup to World War II in 1939.

The Library of Congress selects the titles for preservation for their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

Artists with recordings added to the registry in recent years include Janet Jackson, Louis Armstrong and Dr. Dre.