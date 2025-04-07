Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mariners' Robles carted off field with shoulder injury after making dazzling catch against Giants

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles injured his left shoulder and was carted off the field after making a dazzling catch in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles holds his wrist after an injury in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles holds his wrist after an injury in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
By ERIC HE – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles injured his left shoulder and was carted off the field after making a dazzling catch in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Robles was playing right field when he made a long dash to chase down a fly ball hit by Patrick Bailey. He went over the low railing in foul territory to make the catch, fell over the wall and crashed into the netting in the process. Robles appeared to be in immediate pain, flipping the ball away with his right hand and grabbing at his left arm.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Robles has a shoulder-related injury and was having tests done at Oracle Park.

“He’s such a force,” Wilson said. “Big hits, the great defense that he plays. He causes a lot of havoc on the bases, doing what he does out there. He’s a great guy to have at the top of your lineup. That’s why we’re hoping for the best.”

The 31-year-old Robles is hitting .273 with three RBIs and three stolen bases through 10 games this season after hitting .328 for the Mariners last season and going 30 for 31 in stolen base attempts. He was the first Seattle player with a batting average of over .320 since Ichiro Suzuki hit .352 in 2009.

The Giants, who won the game on the next pitch on a single by Wilmer Flores, challenged the call that it was a catch, but it was upheld.

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez was the first to wave over athletic trainers after seeing Robles go down, and he called Robles a “very impactful player for our team, defensively and offensively.”

“I just noticed that he was in pain and called the trainers immediately,” Rodriguez said. “He made all that effort. But it was at a high cost.”

Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski, who knows the dimensions of the ballpark well, said he was glad that netting was there as opposed to the concrete bricks that align the right field wall.

“Who knows what could have happened?” Yastrzemski said. “It’s one of those things where you hope he’s OK. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Robles could have probably let the ball go foul, but “that’s not who he is,” said Bryan Woo, who started for the Mariners.

“He’s got the respect of everybody in the clubhouse,” Woo said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Seattle Mariners right fielder Victor Robles, front right, is carted off the field during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Kavin Mistry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López to have arthroscopic surgery on inflamed right shoulder Tuesday

Braves are desperate for recovery as they enter their home opener as the majors' only winless team

Dodgers improve to 7-0 behind Dustin May after beating winless Braves 3-1

The Latest

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record by scoring his 895th

8m ago

Trump says he's not backing down on tariffs, calls them 'medicine' as markets reel

10m ago

RFK Jr. visits epicenter of Texas measles outbreak after death of second child who was infected

15m ago

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

1h ago

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says