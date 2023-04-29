Mariners RHP McGee has no-hitter through 6 in 1st MLB start

McGee retired his first 12 batters before walking Matt Chapman to begin the fifth. The 6-foot-6 right-hander then set down the next six Blue Jays hitters.

It was the second big league outing for McGee, who made one relief appearance for Tampa Bay late last season. He was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day to start in place of struggling Chris Flexen, who was moved to the bullpen.