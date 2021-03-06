Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic sidelined by knee strain

Kelenic’s arrival in the majors was part of comments made by former team president and CEO Kevin Mather that indicated Seattle was considering manipulating Kelenic’s service time.

Kelenic and his agent lashed out at the Mariners in comments made to USA Today following Mather’s resignation last month. After homering earlier this week Kelenic said he’s using those words as motivation.

“I’m a competitor,” Kelenic said. “I’m a very driven person as it is. Having said that, you know, something like this comes up and I think you can look at it one of two ways: One, you can sit and pout about it, or you can use it as motivation and let it drive me even more. That’s kind of where I’m at. Each and every day I’m letting this drive me.”

