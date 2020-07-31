Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search

Troops on board two other amphibious assault vehicles responded quickly but could not stop the 26-ton vehicle from sinking, Osterman said.

“It's a very tragic situation," Osterman said, adding that his thoughts and prayers are with the troops and their families.

Military ships, small boats and helicopters continued searching the choppy seas for the missing Friday amid moderate to strong winds. The Navy-owned island is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) offshore from San Diego.

The Navy and Coast Guard were discussing ways to reach the sunken vehicle to get a view inside it, Osterman said.

All of the Marines on the vehicle, which resembles a seafaring tank, were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. They ranged in age from 19 to early 30s and all were wearing combat gear, including body armor, Osterman said. Each troop also had flotation devices.

The vehicle is designed to hold up to 24 people with 280 pounds of equipment each, Osterman said. He said there were three water-tight hatches and two large troop hatches and that it is designed to be naturally buoyant.

Thursday's accident marks the third time in recent years that Camp Pendleton Marines have been injured or died in amphibious assault vehicles during training exercises. The vehicles have been used since 1972, and continually refurbished. Marine Corps officials said Friday they did not know the age or other details of the one that sank.

In 2017, 14 Marines and one Navy sailor were hospitalized after their vehicle hit a natural gas line, igniting a fire that engulfed the landing craft during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, the sprawling coastal Marine Corps base north of San Diego.

And in 2011, a Marine died when an amphibious assault vehicle in a training exercise sank off the shores of Camp Pendleton.

The Marines use the vehicles to transport troops and their equipment from Navy ships to land. They are nicknamed “amtracs” because the original name for the vehicle was “amphibious tractor.”

The armored vehicles outfitted with machine guns and grenade launchers look like tanks as they roll ashore for beach attacks, with Marines pouring out of them to take up positions.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps’ main war-fighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.

FILE - A U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) takes part in a landing operation during a military Exercise Baltops 2018, at the Baltic Sea near Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 4, 2018. A training accident off the coast of Southern California in an AAV similar to this one has taken the life of one Marine, injured two others and left eight missing Thursday, July 30, 2020. In a Friday morning tweet, the Marines say the accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts are underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

FILE - U.S. soldiers land with an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) during a U.S.-Thai joint military exercise titled "Cobra Gold" on Hat Yao beach in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. A training accident off the coast of Southern California in an AAV similar to this one has taken the life of one Marine, injured two others and left eight missing Thursday, July 30, 2020. In a Friday morning tweet, the Marines say the accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts are underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

The U.S. flag was lowered to half-staff at Park Semper Fi in San Clemente, Calif., on Friday, July 31, 2020. Officials say a military seafaring assault vehicle with 15 Marines and a Navy sailor aboard sank off the coast of Southern California, leaving one of the Marines dead and eight missing. A Marine Corps spokesman says they were traveling in the amphibious assault vehicle from the shores of San Clemente Island to a Navy ship Thursday evening when they reported that the vehicle was taking on water. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Paul Bersebach Credit: Paul Bersebach

