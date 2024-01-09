Marine commandant has open heart surgery, Corps says he will return to full duty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Eric Smith, the commandant of the Marine Corps, had open heart surgery Monday, and he is expected to return to full duty as the service's leader, the Corps said in a statement.

Smith suffered cardiac arrest near his home at Marine Barracks Washington on Oct. 29, and was hospitalized. He had been confirmed as the new commandant on Sept. 21. The assistant commandant, Gen. Christopher Mahoney, has been serving as the acting head of the Marine Corps since Smith's hospitalization.

The Marines said Smith underwent successful surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve in his heart, which was the cause of his cardiac arrest. No date was given for his return.