ajc logo
X

Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Manson to prosecutors, who will consider whether to file criminal charges, authorities said Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Manson to prosecutors, who will consider whether to file criminal charges, authorities said Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

National & World News
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Detectives have handed prosecutors the results of their 19-month investigation into sex assault allegations against Marilyn Manson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson to prosecutors, who will consider whether to file criminal charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Investigators from the the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department gave the case of the 53-year-old rocker, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, to the District Attorney's Office on Monday.

A statement on the handoff gave no new details on the investigation, but the sheriff's department previously said detectives were investigating sexual assault and domestic violence allegations dating from 2009 to 2011 that took place in West Hollywood, where Manson lived at the time.

Manson’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his attorney has called the allegations “provably false.”

The investigation included a November search of Manson's home, where media devices and other items were seized.

Authorities have not identified the women involved, but several have publicly alleged that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have civil filed lawsuits.

They include "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco, whose attorney said she also gave interviews to law enforcement.

Manson is himself suing his former fiancee, "Westworld" actor Evan Rachel Wood, whose February 2021 Instagram post alleging he had "horrifically abused me for years" set off the wave of public allegations against him.

The suit calls her assault allegations fabricated, and said she and another woman used false pretenses including a phony letter from the FBI to convince other women to come forward.

Wood's attorneys said in court documents that the suit is meritless, and an example of the retaliation he long threatened Wood with if she spoke out about his abuse.

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like “The Beautiful People” and hit album’s like 1996’s “Antichrist Superstar” and 1998’s “Mechanical Animals.”

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they have come forward publicly as Bianco and Wood have.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying2h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
1h ago
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
7h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
The Latest
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan
6m ago
Teller, Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion host first 'SNL' shows
6m ago
Next Miss Universe pageant to be broadcast from New Orleans
7m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
4h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
8h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top