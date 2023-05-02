Marijuana moonlighting: Oregon official quits due to pot job

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek will appoint a successor to Fagan, whose last day is next Monday. No Oregon secretary of state has completed their four-year term for a decade, due to the resignation of a governor who was replaced by a secretary of state and a death in office from cancer of another secretary of state.

Despite its low salary, it is an important job, tasked with overseeing elections and audits of state entities.

The audit released Friday called for Oregon’s marijuana regulatory agency to “reform” some rules for marijuana businesses, saying they’re “burdens,” combined with federal restrictions. Fagan was absent during a Zoom news conference timed with the audit’s release.

Her spokesman told that news conference that Fagan had recused herself from the audit, but it was too much for politicians across the political spectrum to swallow. Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp and House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson immediately called for her to resign. On Tuesday,

Kotek said she supported Fagan's decision.

“It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust,” Kotek said.

Democratic leaders in the Legislature, where Fagan had served before being elected in 2020 to the state's second-highest office, issued a joint statement minutes after Fagan announced her resignation, saying she needed to go.

“Secretary of State Fagan’s severe lapses of judgment eroded trust with the people of Oregon, including legislators who depend on the work of the Audits Division for vital information on public policy," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey and Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber.

“This breach of trust became too wide for her to bridge. Her decision to resign will allow the state to move on and rebuild trust,” they said.

Fagan noted Monday that ethics guidelines allow outside employment. She said the consultancy for an affiliate of marijuana retailer La Mota didn’t represent a conflict of interest because any action taken as a result of the audit would be by the governor, Legislature or cannabis commission; and because a wide range of businesses would be affected by any regulation changes, not just her client.

La Mota’s co-owner has hosted fundraisers for top Democratic Oregon politicians, including Fagan, while the co-owner, her partner and their business allegedly owed $1.7 million in unpaid bills and more in state and federal taxes, according to Willamette Week.

At Monday’s news conference, Fagan fought back tears as she said she is “deeply honored to serve as Oregon Secretary of state, regardless of the compensation.”

“I owe the people of Oregon an apology,” Fagan said. “I exercised poor judgment by contracting with a company that is owned by my significant political donors and is regulated by an agency that was under audit by my audits division.”