Mariah Carey, Neptunes to get in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Ronald, Rudolph and O’Kelly Isley crafted three volcanic sin­gles from 1959-62: “Shout,” “Respectable” and “Twist and Shout.” And for the next 30 years — joined in 1969 by younger brothers Marvin and Ernie Isley and cousin Chris Jas­per — they made even more: “That Lady,” ’’Fight the Power,” "Work to Do,” "Harvest for the World” and “For the Love of You.”

Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound with such hits as “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Abracadabra,” “The Joker,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love.” Miller’s “Greatest Hits 1974-78” is among the 25 bestselling albums of all time.

The Eurythmics — Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart — led the New Wave charge in the 1980s with songs like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Here Comes the Rain Again.” This year they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Neptunes are the creative, innovative production-songwriting duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo who shaped pop and urban radio from the '90s well into the 2000s thanks to crafting hits for Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Usher and Beyoncé.

Non-performing solo nominees this year are William “Mickey” Stevenson, a producer during Motown's golden era, and Rick Nowels, who co-wrote over 60 Top 20 singles worldwide, including Belinda Carlisle’s global hit “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”

Master songwriter Paul Williams will receive the Johnny Mercer Award, and Universal executive Jody Gerson will receive the Abe Olman Publisher Award.

Combined Shape Caption Pharrell Williams attends the world premiere of "The Black Godfather," at Paramount Studios on June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles, left, and Chad Hugo poses for a portrait in New York on May 22, 2022. Hugo and Williams, of the music production team The Neptunes, will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gary G. Hamilton) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Annie Lennox, left, and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics performing at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2014. Lennox and Stewart will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Zach Cordner