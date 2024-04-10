Exclusive
Margot Robbie making ‘Monopoly’ movie and Blumhouse reviving ‘Blair Witch’

Margot Robbie has her sights on another toy
An attendee walks past advertisements for upcoming films including "The Garfield Movie" and "Joker: Folie a Deux" on the opening day of CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The four-day convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) runs through Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Margot Robbie has her sights on another toy. The " Barbie " producer and star is making a Monopoly movie, with Hasbro and Lionsgate behind it, the companies announced Wednesday at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas.

Robbie, and her production company LuckyChap, were the ones who got “Barbie” to the finish line after many years in development stagnation. The film topped the box office in 2023 with over $1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide. And now they’ll bring that vision to the classic board game.

Lionsgate also said it was developing a new “The Blair Witch Project” with the horror experts at Blumhouse, the studio behind “The Purge” and “M3GAN.” It will be the first in a multi-year pact between Jason Blum’s company and Lionsgate, drawing on the studio’s library titles.

The first “Blair Witch” was released in 1999 and became a phenomenon at the box office. It earned $248 million, spawned two sequels and changed the look of many horror movies to follow.

