Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, wounds 4

A 21-year-old man was quickly arrested and two guns recovered at the scene, where police were already out in force, Woodfork said. It was unclear if authorities believe the man in custody was the shooter, though he faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon. Woodfork said homicide investigators were seeking more information, including any motive and whether more than one person may have fired shots.

Carnival season, which begins Jan. 6, is in its final raucous days in New Orleans heading into Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent begins. The largest parades roll in the final days, drawing thousands of spectators along the routes and into the narrow streets outside the French Quarter's bars and restaurants. A shorthanded New Orleans police force is getting help from other Louisiana law enforcement agencies to help keep the peace.