Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Shrimp trawlers and fishing boats were tied up in a Louisiana harbor ahead of the storms. Red flags warned swimmers away from the pounding surf. Both in-person classes and virtual school sessions required because of the coronavirus pandemic were canceled in some districts.

State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi, and shelters were being opened with cots set farther apart, among other measures designed to curb infections.

“The virus is not concerned that we have hurricanes coming, and so it’s not going to take any time off and neither can we,” Edwards said.

Several hours away from the Louisiana coast, a lopsided Marco continued to collapse. By late Monday morning, meteorologists could no longer find tropical storm-force winds within its ragged center. It stayed a tropical storm only because of stronger winds to the northeast.

Because of that, the National Hurricane Center canceled tropical storm warnings for west of Morgan City, Louisiana, but kept them for the New Orleans region and farther east to the Mississippi and Alabama border, where Marco still had a bit of strength. The threat of 2 to 4 feet of storm surge remained.

Hampered by strong crosswinds that were decapitating the storm, Marco was expected to lose tropical storm designation late Monday, the hurricane center said.

While Marco weakened, Laura's potential got stronger, and forecasters raised the possibility of a major hurricane that threatened to pummel western Louisiana and eastern Texas from late Wednesday into Thursday.

Once Laura passes Cuba, the system could quickly strengthen over warm water, which acts as fuel to supercharge the storm. Forecasters predicted winds of 105 mph before landfall, but some models showed an even stronger storm.

Together, the two storms could bring a total of 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain to parts of Louisiana, perhaps raising the storm surge to more than 10 feet along the Louisiana coast line and pushing water 30 miles (48 kilometers) up the rivers in a worst-case scenario, said meteorologist Benjamin Schott, who runs the National Weather Service office in Slidell, Louisiana.

The double punch comes just days before the Aug. 29 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which breached the levees in New Orleans, flattened much of the Mississippi coast and killed as many as 1,800 people.

August Creppel, chief of the United Houma Nation, was concerned about the group’s 17,000 members, spread out over six parishes along the Louisiana coast. He took part in a ceremony Saturday at the Superdome in New Orleans that included Native American singing and prayers to commemorate the hurricane’s 15th anniversary.

“I’m very concerned for my people,” he said. “We know our people are going to get hit. We just don’t know who yet.” He’s already been in contact with the Red Cross to get supplies once the weather eases.

For the residents of the Louisiana coast, “they’re certainly lucky that Marco is not worse than it is,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. “This will come and go, and they can get ready for Laura. That’ll be the main attraction.”

On Monday morning, Marco was centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and heading northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). Forecasters expected its 50 mph winds (85 kph) to remain just offshore Tuesday as it weakens and dissipates, leaving a flooded coastline.

Meanwhile, Laura drenched much of Cuba as it headed northwest at 20 mph (31 kmh) with top sustained winds were 60 mph (95 kph).

In New Orleans, Sarah Manowitz, responsible for four bars in the city’s French Quarter, saw to it that windows were boarded up. She also battened down her own house and filled her tub with water. She’s remaining on site and counting on a “community of people” who look out for each other during storms.

“We’re all going to help each other share food, share whatever supplies,” she said.

___

Borenstein reported from Kensington, Maryland. Associated Press contributors include Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia and Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Joe Marshall of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority - West secures a floodgate they just closed in Harvey, La., just outside New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to come near the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Mike Bartholemey places extra blocks under his recently dry-docked shrimp boat, out of concern for strong winds, in Empire, La., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to make landfall on the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Yoleine Toussaint 22, removes mud from plates in front of her flooded house, one day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Forecasters fear Laura could become a major hurricane along the U.S. Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

Lafaille Katia 28, removes salvage items from her flooded house the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Forecasters fear Laura could become a major hurricane along the U.S. Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

Neighbors help Lafaille Katia, left, pick up a mattress at her flooded house the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Forecasters fear Laura could become a major hurricane along the U.S. Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

Workers for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority - West close floodgates in Harvey, La., just outside New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to come near the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Workers for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority - West close floodgates in Harvey, La., just outside New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to come near the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Workers board up shops in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to make landfall on the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

People line up to enter retail chain Costco to buy provisions in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to make landfall on the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

People line up to enter retail chain Costco to buy provisions in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to make landfall on the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert