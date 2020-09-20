March of 100,000 marks week 7 of Belarus protests

The Minsk demonstrators carried the red-and-white flags that were independent Belarus' national standard before being replaced in 1995, early in Lukashenko's tenure. Some bore placards depicting Lukashenko as a mustachioed cockroach.

Although protests have taken place daily since the election, the Sunday gatherings in Minsk have been by far the largest, attracting crowds of as many as 200,000 people.

“Every Sunday, you are showing yourselves and the world that the Belarusian people are the power,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was Lukashenko's main election opponent, said in a video message from Lithuania, where she is in exile.

The marchers also carried portraits of Maria Kolsenikova, a top opposition figure who has been jailed for two weeks and is facing charges of undermining state security that could bring a five-year prison term. Kolesnikova has said security forces drove her to the border with Ukraine to try to make her leave the country, but that she tore up her passport so she couldn't cross the border.

In a statement relayed by her lawyer on Sunday, Kolsenikova urged protesters to continue.

“Freedom is worth fighting for. Do not be afraid to be free," she said. “I do not regret anything and would do the same again.”

Also Sunday, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said an investigation has been opened into the release by hackers of the personal information of more than 1,000 employees of the ministry, which runs the police forces.

Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this report.

Protesters with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

People gather at the monument of the WWII during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Protesters carry a huge old Belarusian national flag during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Protesters with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.