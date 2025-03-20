Nation & World News
Nation & World News

March Madness: Mount St. Mary's beats American 83-72 in First Four to earn date with No. 1 Duke

Dola Adebayo and Jedy Cordilla each scored 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated American 83-72 in an NCAA Tournament matchup of No. 16 seeds at the First Four in Dayton
Mount St. Mary's Arlandus Keyes (2) reacts as teammate Dallas Hobbs (8) shoots during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against American University in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mount St. Mary's Arlandus Keyes (2) reacts as teammate Dallas Hobbs (8) shoots during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against American University in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dola Adebayo and Jedy Cordilla each scored 22 points as Mount St. Mary's defeated American 83-72 in an NCAA Tournament matchup of No. 16 seeds at the First Four on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (23-12) earned a date with No. 1 seed Duke on Friday in an East Region game at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Geoff Sprouse led American (22-13) with 18 points on six 3-pointers off the bench. Elijah Stephens scored 12.

American leading scorer Matt Rogers injured his right knee four minutes into the game.

Rogers attempted to play through the pain, but with 5:28 remaining in the first half he fell to the court, was helped off and did not return. Rogers, who averages 17 points per game, finished with seven points in eight minutes. He watched the second half from the bench on crutches.

Both teams were shooting better than 60% and went a combined 8 of 19 from 3-point range through the first 10 minutes. Dallas Hobbs beat the buzzer with a 3 to put Mount St. Mary's ahead 48-38 at halftime.

Hobbs finished with 17 points.

Mount St. Mary’s was missing leading 3-point shooter Carmelo Pacheco, who hasn’t played since breaking a finger in the regular-season finale.

But the Mountaineers stayed hot from long range in the second half. Malcolm Dread's 3-pointer put them ahead 64-51 with 11:26 left.

Mount St. Mary improved to 3-6 in the NCAA Tournament.

It was the 71st meeting between the Washington D.C. area schools. American leads the series 37-34 and had won four meetings in a row.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Mount St. Mary's forward Jedy Cordilia (14) drives against American University forward Eric Michaels during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mount St. Mary's guard Dallas Hobbs (8) reacts after scoring during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against American University in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The American University bench reacts during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

American University head coach Duane Simpkins, right, comforts player Matt Rogers after an injury during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mount St. Mary's guard Arlandus Keyes (2) shoots against American University forward Greg Jones (23) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mount St. Mary's forward Dola Adebayo reacts during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against American University in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

American University guard Geoff Sprouse (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

American University forward Matt Rogers (15) shoots against Mount St. Mary's forward Jedy Cordilia (14) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

American University's Wyatt Nausadis (7) speaks with head coach Duane Simpkins during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

American University head coach Duane Simpkins, right, comforts player Matt Rogers after an injury during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

American University leading scorer Matt Rogers injures his right knee in March Madness game

22m ago

Bracket Busters: Five teams you should think twice about on your March Madness bracket

Fans don’t need to know much about March Madness to know that every attempt at a perfect bracket needs a couple of upsets.

Jones scores 28 as No. 25 Marquette rallies past Xavier 89-87 in Big East quarterfinal

The Latest

FILE - The Albuquerque Police Department headquarters is seen, Feb. 2, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Credit: AP

Teen accused in deadly hit-and-run deemed a danger to others, as police arrest 3rd suspect

8m ago

Blizzard conditions hit the Midwest while wildfires and tornadoes threaten Central US

12m ago

Vikings committed to J.J. McCarthy as starting QB after considering Aaron Rodgers, AP source says

20m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says