Greene threatens to oust Johnson as speaker over funding bill that narrowly passes
March Madness: Langborg lights it up in OT as Northwestern beats Florida Atlantic 77-65 in East

Ryan Langborg scored 12 of his career-high 27 points in overtime, and ninth-seeded Northwestern finally put away No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic 77-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis, right, defends Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis, right, defends Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 12 of his career-high 27 points in overtime, and ninth-seeded Northwestern finally put away No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic 77-65 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brooks Barnhizer's driving layup tied it with nine seconds left for the Wildcats (22-11), who recovered after squandering a nine-point lead late in the second half. They will play No. 1 overall seed UConn or 16th-seeded Stetson in the second round of the East Region on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Boo Buie had 19 of his 22 points after a quiet first half, and Barnhizer added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern, which advanced in the NCAAs for the second consecutive season.

Vlad Goldin had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Owls (25-9), who returned nearly their entire team from a surprising Final Four run last year but were unable to muster that same March magic this time.

Down by nine with 6 1/2 minutes left, Florida Atlantic scored eight straight points to grab a 58-56 lead on Johnell Davis' driving basket with 1:04 remaining — his first points of the second half.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis (1) drives past Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis (1) drives against Northwestern's Ryan Langborg (5) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Florida Atlantic's Nicholas Boyd (2) looks to pass during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins, left, talks to Ryan Langborg (5) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Florida Atlantic's Alijah Martin (15) drives past Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (2) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

