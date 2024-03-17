Nation & World News

March Madness is here. UConn, Purdue, Houston and North Carolina get top seeding in NCAA Tournament

Defending champion Connecticut, along with Houston, Purdue and North Carolina are the top seeds in a March Madness bracket that started going haywire even before the pairings came out
UConn center Donovan Clingan reacts after dunking during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship against Marquette of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. UConn won 73-57. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

UConn center Donovan Clingan reacts after dunking during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship against Marquette of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. UConn won 73-57. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

Defending champion Connecticut, along with Houston, Purdue and North Carolina, are the top seeds in a March Madness bracket that started going haywire even before the pairings came out Sunday.

Of the four top seeds, only UConn heads into the tournament coming off a win. That played into the Huskies receiving the No. 1 overall seed. The other three top seeds lost in their conference tournaments.

Those were hardly the only surprises over the final weekend of hoops before the sport's main event hits center stage.

Unexpected titles placed teams like Oregon, North Carolina State and even Duquense, none of whom were projected to make the field, into the field of 68 via the automatic bid that goes to conference champions. The teams they beat gobbled up a handful of the 34 at-large bids, thus shrinking the number of spots available to teams on the so-called bubble.

The last teams in included Colorado, Virginia and, surprisingly, Boise State, which wasn't widely considered a bubble team. Those missing out included Oklahoma, St. John's and Pittsburgh, all of whom were projected by many to make it as recently as Friday.

The tournament starts Tuesday with two First Four games, including a matchup between Virginia and a Colorado State team that few thought was on the bubble. The 32 first-round games take place Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.

UConn, which opens Friday against Stetson, is the favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook and is trying to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2006-07. The Huskies (31-3) are on a seven-game win streak and are tied with James Madison for most wins in the nation.

“We’ve been the best team in college basketball,” coach Dan Hurley said. “Obviously, March Madness next week, who knows what goes on there, but we’ve clearly been the best program in the country this year.”

The best conference? The SEC and Big 12 placed eight teams each in the bracket, followed by the Big Ten and Mountain West with six apiece.

The shrinking bubble took its toll on the selection committee.

“This year is harder than all my previous years combined. Just gut wrenching knowing some very good teams will unfortunately not be dancing,” Jamie Pollard, the athletic director at Iowa State in his fifth year on the committee, said Saturday night on social media.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

UConn head coach Dan Hurley calls out to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York. UConn won 87-60. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) gets past TCU guard Avery Anderson III (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Houston won 60-45. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Lance Jones (55) celebrates after making a basket while fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. At right is Purdue's Zach Edey (15). (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger hoists the trophy after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Houston to win the championship of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Iowa State won 69-41. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) and Marquette guard Chase Ross (2) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) hanging from the basket after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: courtesy of Diane Lore

OPINION
A son, a dog and a fentanyl epidemic12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
For Matt Olson, trying to duplicate historic season is wrong approach
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Democrats fret about Biden’s reelection chances in Georgia
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House, Senate head for homestretch as 2024 session nears its end
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Houston lands No. 1 seed in South Region that also features Marquette, Kentucky and Duke
8m ago
Reigning NCAA champ UConn tops the East Region bracket as the No. 1 overall seed in March...
12m ago
Joey Votto homers on 1st pitch in 1st spring training game with hometown Toronto Blue...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief