March Madness moves on to the Sweet 16: How to watch the best games, players

The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament are done, sending the bracket toward the Sweet 16
Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives past Baylor guard Robert Wright III (1) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament are done, sending the bracket toward the Sweet 16.

It will be an all-power conference affair.

A bracket bereft of upsets will have a Sweet 16 all from power conferences, a first since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The Southeastern Conference set a record with 14 teams in the field and another by sending seven teams to the Sweet 16. That includes No. 1 overall seed Auburn, fellow top seed Florida and No. 2 seeds Tennessee and Alabama.

One team not moving on: UConn. The Huskies' bid to win three straight championships ended with a 77-75 loss to Florida.

Millions of fans filled out brackets in hopes of winning the office pool or at least a bit of respect. Who will win it all? All four top seeds are still alive, with Duke and Houston the others.

Games to watch

Kentucky vs. Tennessee, Friday in Indianapolis. The SEC rivals will meet for the 242nd time over 115 years, but the first in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have been solid in their first season under coach Mark Pope, reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019, while the Vols are in their third straight Sweet 16 under Rick Barnes. Kentucky swept the regular-season series by a combined 14 points.

BYU vs. Alabama, Thursday in Newark, New Jersey. If you like offense, this is the game for you. The Cougars are one of the nation's top 3-point shooting teams, relying on the arc to knock off VCU and Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide are one of the nation's highest-scoring teams, averaging 85 points in their first two March Madness games.

Maryland vs. Florida, Thursday, San Francisco. The Terrapins had the first buzzer-beater of this year's bracket, knocking off Colorado State 72-71 on Derik Queen's banked-in fadeaway jumper. They'll face a stiff test against the Gators, who ended UConn's season after blowing out Norfolk State.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men's tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will broadcast the Final Four and national title game.

The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top betting favorites when the tournament began: Florida and Duke were listed as co-favorites (+325), according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Auburn (+425) and Houston (+600) were next.

When are the games?

The Sweet 16 from March 27 to 30 will include games in Newark, New Jersey (East Region), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game two nights later.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara, right, and Dylan Cardwell, left, celebrate a win against Creighton after the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts after a foul by Gonzaga forward Graham Ike (13) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

