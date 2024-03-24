Nation & World News

March Madness: 154 perfect women's brackets remain on ESPN's site after Ohio State's loss

Perfect brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge site fell hard after second-seeded Ohio State’s exit Sunday in the second round action of the women’s NCAA Tournament
Duke guard Reigan Richardson (24) celebrates with teammates after defeating Ohio State during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Reigan Richardson (24) celebrates with teammates after defeating Ohio State during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Perfect brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge site fell hard after second-seeded Ohio State's exit Sunday in the second round action of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Duke rallied from 16 points down to defeat the Buckeyes 75-63, causing 1,283 perfect brackets to drop to 154.

Just .05% were perfect on CBS' site by Saturday night, but there was no update by early Sunday afternoon. CBS does not release totals.

Sheldon Jacobson, who runs the Bracketodds website, said going with chalk in the women’s bracket was more effective than on that men’s side.

That is the way the first round played out over the first two days. Higher seeds were 31-1, with No. 6 Louisville's 71-69 loss to No. 11 Middle Tennessee on Friday the one exception. The Cardinals' loss was responsible for 1.58 million brackets taking their first defeat — the highest of the first round.

“At the end of the day, you know a lot of the No. 1s are going to be in the Final Four,” Jacobson said. “Occasionally, you’ll get a two or a three, but it just doesn’t happen very often. The men’s game is far more unpredictable. We can get high-scoring brackets in the women’s game, but so can everybody else.”

South Carolina is the favorite among brackets submitted to the CBS site, but many also believe in Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The Gamecocks were chosen on 41.5% of CBS ballots to win the NCAA Tournament, followed by Iowa at 29.6%.

Then there is a serious drop-off, with USC next at 4.2%. Last year’s champion, LSU, is on 3.2% of ballots.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Louisville guard Nina Rickards (15) comforts guard Merissah Russell (13) after losing to Middle Tennessee in a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2024. Middle Tennessee won 71-69. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas guard Wyvette Mayberry, center, celebrates with guard S'Mya Nichols (12) after winning 81-72 over Michigan in overtime of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Michigan guard Elissa Brett (0) and guard Laila Phelia (5) react. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates cutting the net after their win against LSU in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Caitlin Clark was honored Wednesday, March 20, for the third straight season as first-team Associated Press All-American, becoming the 11th player to earn that distinction three times. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia running back arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

Credit: GBI

3 officer-involved shootings within hours leave man dead, 2 critical, GBI says

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES
As season approaches, Anthopoulos explains how and why of Kelenic trade
2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

GRIDLOCK GUY
Prepare for traffic or pay the price: Atlanta drivers can adjust to changes

Credit: Bob Andres

GRIDLOCK GUY
Prepare for traffic or pay the price: Atlanta drivers can adjust to changes

Atlanta says ‘Farewell’ to soul singer Frankie Beverly during final tour
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brazilian police arrest suspected masterminds behind the killing of...
7m ago
Fulwiley leads South Carolina women to 10th straight Sweet 16 with 88-41 victory over...
9m ago
Ireland poised to get its youngest ever premier as Simon Harris elected leader of Fine...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta