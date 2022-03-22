Marc-Andre Fleury among the winners at NHL trade deadline

Here's a look at some of the other winners at the deadline, when 33 deals were made involving 54 players, and in the days leading up to the potentially pivotal day:

NEW YORK RANGERS

The Rangers, who failed to make the playoffs last season for the third time in four years, improved their chances of making noise in the postseason for the first time since reaching the 2015 Eastern Conference finals.

New York bolstered its defense by acquiring Philadelphia's Justin Braun and improved their depth up front, adding Tyler Motte from Vancouver and Winnipeg's Andrew Copp. The Rangers gave up a total of five picks, including two conditional second-round selections to Winnipeg, along with a pair of minor league prospects.

COLORADO AVALANCE

The NHL-leading Avs, clearly, are not content with their place in the standings by acquiring forward Artturi Lehkonen from Montreal to make plays at both ends of the ice. They also landed San Jose forward Andrew Cogliano to add depth after bolstering the blue line after acquiring defenseman Josh Manson from Anaheim last week.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Winners find a way, and the Lightning looked as if they did on Friday by acquiring 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel, after he scored 21 goals for a second straight season in Chicago, for a pair of first-round picks.

Tampa Bay also added a layer of toughness by adding 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward Nick Paul from Ottawa in a quest to become the NHL's first to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980 to 1983.

“Everybody’s trying to get that extra edge — whatever they think that is," coach Jon Cooper said.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

The Panthers, who lead the rival Lightning in the Atlantic Division, made a splash Saturday by acquiring seven-time All-Star forward Claude Giroux from Philadelphia a few days after adding standout defenseman Ben Chiarot of Montreal.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Vying with Carolina and the Rangers to win the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins added 16-goal scorer Rickard Rakell from Anaheim. His 154 goals in 550 games rank fifth on the Ducks' all-time list and his secondary scoring is needed in Pittsburgh.

___

AP Hockey Writers Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow and freelance reporter Denis Gorman contributed.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury acknowledges the crowd after a tribute before the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Minnesota Wild addressed their inconsistent goaltending situation by acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker, File) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker Caption FILE - Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury acknowledges the crowd after a tribute before the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Minnesota Wild addressed their inconsistent goaltending situation by acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker, File) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Caption Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun skate during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun skate during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum