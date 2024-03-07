BreakingNews
BREAKING: Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory
Nation & World News

Leafs join the NHL trade deadline party as Oilers and Avalanche make more moves

The Toronto Maple Leafs have joined the NHL trade party while a couple of Western Conference Stanley Cup contenders stayed active on the day before the deadline
Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) shoots the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) shoots the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

With one sleep left before the NHL trade deadline, the Toronto Maple Leafs joined the party by bulking up on defense and two Western Conference Stanley Cup contenders made more moves to improve in crucial areas.

The Colorado Avalanche acquired a pair of versatile forwards from Central Division rivals, Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota for a third-round pick in 2026 and Yakov Trenin from Nashville for a 2025 third and defense prospect Jeremy Hanzel. The Edmonton Oilers got defenseman Troy Stecher from Arizona for a fourth-rounder in 2027, and the Leafs received Joel Edmundson from Washington for a third-rounder in this year's draft and a 2025 fifth.

Colorado and Edmonton stayed active, after the Avalanche added center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Sean Walker in separate deals and the Oilers giving themselves serious depth down the middle by trading with Anaheim for Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

Toronto's trade for Edmundson started the action Thursday, adding some much needed toughness on the blue line. He's a left shot, which the Leafs have plenty of, but his playoff experience alone makes Edmundson a potentially important acquisition for a team dreaming of an extended run this spring.

The Capitals are retaining half of what's left of Edmundson's salary after Montreal already has 50% from a trade last offseason and getting a third-rounder that originally belonged to the New York Islanders. Salary retention makes the him quite the bargain for the Leafs at a cap hit of $875,000, just above the league minimum.

Edmundson, 30, helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 and is a pending free agent. He has skated over 16 minutes a game this season with Washington.

Earlier in the week, Edmundson seemed content with the possibility of being traded to a contender, though his focus at the time was on helping the Capitals.

“Everyone wants to win," he said. "I want to win every year, so I think once you get that feeling once, you just want it to happen every year and when you see other teams win it, you just kind of get jealous and frustrated. So yeah, we all want to win it every year.”

But it’s not just the championship contenders getting in on the action. The Predators, who hold one of the two wild-card playoff spots in the West, also picked up unsigned draft pick Graham Sward from Colorado and claimed forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

And they may not be done, with buzz emerging Thursday about Nashville moving closer to getting winger Anthony Beauvillier from Chicago. Beauvillier has already been traded twice in the past 15 months.

Still also likely to be moved before 3 p.m. EST on Friday are Pittsburgh wingers Jake Guentzel and Reilly Smith, Washington center Nic Dowd and a couple of more Arizona pending free agents: defenseman Matthew Dumba and ex-Penguins forward Jason Zucker.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - Washington Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Washington. The Toronto Maple Leafs joined the NHL trade deadline party Thursday, March 7, 2024, by acquiring defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Coyotes' Troy Stecher (51) checks Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory33m ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
43m ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
1h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
4h ago
The Latest
Over 100 pupils abducted by gunmen in fresh school attack in Nigeria’s northwest...
8m ago
6 dead after mass stabbing at Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested
8m ago
Some of the biggest deals in NFL free agency could actually be re-signings
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
39m ago