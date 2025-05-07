Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll set to start Game 2 against Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will get the start in Game 2 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series against Florida on Wednesday night
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, front right, makes a save against Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, left, during the third period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Toronto, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, front right, makes a save against Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, left, during the third period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Toronto, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will get the start in Game 2 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old replaced Anthony Stolarz midway through Monday’s opener after Stolarz took an elbow from Panthers center Sam Bennett.

Woll stopped 17 of 20 shots off the bench as the Leafs held on for a 5-4 victory after building a 4-1 lead.

Coach Craig Berube left the door open for Stolarz to play in Game 2 at Tuesday’s media availability, but told reporters at Scotiabank Arena following Toronto’s morning skate that the 31-year-old is “recovering” and “doing well.”

Veteran netminder Matt Murray, who spent most of this season in the American Hockey League, will serve as Woll’s backup.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will have defenseman Aaron Ekblad available after he served a two-game suspension for a head shot on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in the first round.

Woll has a solid .910 save percentage in 78 regular-season games. His numbers in the postseason are even better.

The netminder from suburban St. Louis has stopped 113 of 119 shots in four playoff starts for a .950 save percentage.

The 62nd pick at the 2016 draft — the same year Toronto selected superstar center Auston Matthews — helped the Leafs stave off second-round elimination down 3-0 to Florida in 2023 after Ilya Samsonov went down with an injury before making 40 stops in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5.

Woll started Game 5 in last spring’s opening round against the Boston Bruins after Samsonov was again sidelined. He allowed two goals on 59 combined shots over the next two games to help Toronto force Game 7, but was unable play in the series finale his team dropped 2-1 in OT because of a back issue.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll watches the puck go into the net as the Florida Panthers score during the third period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Toronto, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a save against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Toronto, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60), Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (22) and Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell (15) watch the puck go into the net as the Panthers score during the third period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Toronto, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

A man mourns over the body of a victim of an Israeli army strike on a restaurant, which killed at least 29 people, at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 7, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Strikes across Gaza kill at least 92 as Israel prepares to ramp up its offensive

4m ago

Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged as it sees risk of higher prices and higher unemployment

6m ago

The more Trump talks about making trade deals, the more confusing the tariff picture gets

6m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump