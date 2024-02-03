Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner shine in NHL All-Star 3-on-3 on home ice in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs shined in the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on home ice in Toronto on Saturday.

Matthews scored twice, including the game-winner, and had an assist and Marner added a goal to beat reigning MVP Connor McDavid’s team 7-4 in the final. Members of Team Matthews split $1 million as the reward for winning the final event of a new-look All-Star Weekend, which featured the return of the popular player draft and a redesigned skills competition.

“In front of the home town fans, we wanted to give them a show,” Marner said.