Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Maple Leafs advance to the 2nd round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6

Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, right, and Matthew Knies (23) celebrate as Auston Matthews (not shown) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, right, and Matthew Knies (23) celebrate as Auston Matthews (not shown) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 minutes ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup.

William Nylander had two goals, including an empty-net score in the final seconds, and an assist, and Auston Matthews added a power-play goal in the first period for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored for Ottawa. Thomas Chabot had two assists and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

The Maple Leafs advance to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Panthers advanced by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in their first-round series.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL playoff hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the second period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' Michael Amadio, right, is knocked off his skates after a hit into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit (2) during the second period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) shoots against Toronto Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton (24) and Steven Lorentz (18) during the second period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Anton Lundell (15) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Panthers advance to the second round after defeating Tampa Bay in 5 games

Vasilevskiy makes 33 saves as Lightning beat Panthers 5-1 to cut Florida's series lead to 2-1

Schmidt scores again, Bobrovsky has 19 saves as Panthers beat Lightning 2-0 for 2-0 series lead

The Latest

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Trump threatens sanctions against buyers of Iranian oil after US-Iran nuclear talks are postponed

9m ago

Justice Department sues Hawaii, Michigan, Vermont and New York over state climate actions

11m ago

Florida executes a man for the shotgun killings of his girlfriend and her 3 young children

19m ago

Featured

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images

AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight

New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.

Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated

A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.

Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements

Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.