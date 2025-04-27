Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie in a 5-way playoff

Mao Saigo of Japan won the Chevron Championship on Sunday for her first major title, making a 3-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a five-way playoff
Mao Saigo, of Japan, in yellow, jumps into the water after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, in yellow, jumps into the water after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Mao Saigo of Japan won the Chevron Championship on Sunday for her first major title, making a 3-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a five-way playoff.

Saigo birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 2-under 74, leaving her tied with Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan. They finished at 7-under 281 at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Saigo won on the 18th in the playoff after Yin and Jutanugarn had birdie tries lip out. Jutanugarn bogeyed the 18th in regulation after stubbing her third short only inches.

Saigo won for the first time on the LPGA Tour. She was the tour’s rookie of the year last season. The 23-year-old player is the first Japanese winner in the event and the fifth major champion. She has six victories on the Japanese tour, five in 2022.

The 34-year-old Duncan bogeyed the playoff hole to come up short in her more than a decade-long quest to win her first title.

It’s the second time in three years that the tournament ended in a playoff after American Lilia Vu birdied the first extra hole to win in 2023.

Saigo took home $1.2 million from a purse of $8 million, an increase of $100,000 from last year’s purse.

Winners had been jumping into Poppie’s Pond off the 18th green at Mission Hills since 1988, and Saigo became the second to do it in Texas by leaping into the brown-tinged water. She shrieked and smiled as she went in holding hands with two members of her team.

Saigo entered the day tied with Haeran Ryu at 9 under. But she bogeyed five holes Sunday to fall behind before her birdie on the 18th hole got her a spot in the playoff to set up the thrilling finish.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda shot 70 to tie for 14th at 2 under. Winless this season, she won the event last year for the last of her record-tying five straight victories.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Mao Saigo, of Japan, in yellow, jumps into the water after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, holds the trophy after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, holds the trophy after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, celebrates her win during a playoff round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, celebrates her birdie putt on the 18th green during a playoff of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, celebrates her win during a playoff round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, lines up her putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, hits from the nineth tee during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, hits from the fourth tee during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lindy Duncan speaks with her caddie on the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, walks to the 17th green during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, in yellow, swims in the water after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo, of Japan, holds the trophy after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lindy Duncan celebrates her putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yan Liu, of China, watches her ball on the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, center, embraces a caddie on the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 27, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Haeran Ryu, of South Korea, reacts to her putt on the nineth green during the third round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Saturday, April 26, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo share the 3rd-round lead in the Chevron Championship

Ryu, Liu share Chevron Championship lead as defending champion Korda struggles

Yan Liu has an albatross and a late birdie to hang onto the lead in the Chevron Championship

The Latest

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after a shot made by forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Timberwolves push Lakers to edge of elimination with 116-113 comeback win behind Edwards' 43 points

19m ago

Cindric gives Team Penske its first win of NASCAR season with victory at unusually calm Talladega

19m ago

11 killed as a vehicle plows into a Filipino street festival in Vancouver. Police rule out terrorism

24m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.