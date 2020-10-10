Many top NHL free agents remain unsigned 24 hours in

With the big fish still out there, teams took care of some smaller but still meaningful contracts Saturday. Detroit signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a $7.2 million, two-year contract, Nashville finalized a $3 million, two-year deal with forward Nick Cousins and Boston added big winger Craig Smith for $9.3 million over three years.

The Bruins are an intriguing team in free agency, after general manager Don Sweeney postponed his planned news conference to Saturday afternoon. That led to plenty of speculation Boston was working on something big — Hall, maybe, or perhaps defenseman T.J. Brodie, who signed with rival Toronto on Friday night for four years and $20 million.

The Vegas Golden Knights are also worth watching on the Pietrangelo front after trading center Paul Stastny to clear cap space. GM Kelly McCrimmon wouldn't answer a question about the Golden Knights' interest in Pietrangelo, citing that he wasn't on their roster.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports