Manslaughter charges thrown out in Michigan prisoner's death

A judge has dismissed charges against six people in the death of a Michigan prisoner who lost 50 pounds over two weeks and died of dehydration while being restrained
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed charges Monday against six people in the death of a Michigan prisoner who lost 50 pounds over two weeks and died of dehydration while being restrained in 2019.

There was evidence of a lack of proper care for Jonathan Lancaster but not enough to send two former prison officials and four nurses to trial for involuntary manslaughter, Alger County Judge Charles Nebel said.

Lancaster's life already was in peril when he was moved to an observation cell at the Alger prison and died three days later, the judge said.

"This is not the end for us," Lancaster's sister, Danielle Dunn, said. “We will fight for an appeal and continue to advocate for other families like ours as well as current incarcerated citizens.”

Lancaster, 38, was in prison for robbery and gun crimes in the Detroit area. He had a history of mental illness and showed symptoms while at Alger, including paranoia, anxiety, loss of appetite and insomnia, his family said.

Nebel said Department of Corrections policies at the time may have contributed to a "perfect storm" and Lancaster's death, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Charges were dismissed against the nurses and Scott Sprader and Benny Mercier, who were high-ranking prison officials. Different charges are pending against two corrections officers.

Six people were fired and several more were disciplined after Lancaster's death. The Corrections Department referred the case to state police for investigation.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is “evaluating its next steps,” spokesman Danny Wimmer said Monday.

Prosecutors could try to persuade a circuit court judge to overturn the decision.

Separately, Lancaster’s family reached a $2.6 million settlement in 2021 after suing prison health staff and private contractors.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sell out of NLDS and NLCS tickets1h ago

Georgia film and TV workers express relief as writers near end of strike
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
5h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia Republicans’ election security ideas come with a cost
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia Republicans’ election security ideas come with a cost
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street recoups some of last week's loss but still on pace for an...
4m ago
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from 'insurrection' cases aimed at keeping him...
4m ago
Blast in Nagorno-Karabakh injures more than 200 as thousands flee to Armenia, local...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
7h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top