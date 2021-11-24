Man's obit urges betting a bunch on the Huskers

Todd Munson, a writer who lives in Los Angeles, said he and his brother had a complicated relationship with their father, who battled bipolar disorder and addiction. But when they had a conversation, it almost always involved the Huskers.

Milton Munson's love for the Huskers, and gambling, had to be part of his story, said Todd's brother, Troy, a neurosurgeon in Des Moines, Iowa.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is out for Friday’s game, but Todd Munson wrote on Twitter that the Huskers will be getting some help from other places.

“If the ghost of my old man can’t will the Huskers to victory on Friday, then they truly are a lost cause.”