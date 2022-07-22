ajc logo
X

Man's hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

National & World News
8 minutes ago
Police in Hawaii are investigating after a man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven

HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man's left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven.

Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

They found the man at the entrance to the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds and a severed hand,” Enright told The Associated Press. “Left hand.”

The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

An employee who answered the phone at the Kalakaua Avenue store said no one who was working at the time was still there. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.

ExploreMichael Suissa, a tourist from Switzerland, told Hawaii News Now he witnessed the attack.

“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor,” Suissa said.

According to Suissa, the man wielding the sword is a worker he has interacted with in recent days at the store.

The Honolulu TV station reported that police didn't confirm the 46-year-old man they arrested is a 7-Eleven employee.

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation, the station reported.

Editors' Picks
Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’3h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
6h ago
BREAKING: Fulton DA announces intention to retry McIver for murder
1h ago
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
11h ago
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
11h ago
Volunteers charged with 18 NCAA violations while coached by Jeremy Pruitt
1h ago
The Latest
Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities
8m ago
Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street’s winning week
11m ago
Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal
11m ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
6h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top