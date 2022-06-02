BreakingNews
Fewer Americans apply for unemployment benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Manhole explosions send 1 to hospital, force evacuations

National & World News
32 minutes ago
Two manhole explosions in downtown Boston have forced the evacuation of two buildings, shattered a window and sent one person to the hospital

BOSTON (AP) — Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, shattering a window, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital.

The explosions were reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the High Street and Federal Street area in the Financial District. There was no immediate word on the cause.

The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet that two buildings were evacuated and one person was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services.

The fire department was also checking area buildings for smoke possible elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The emergency response to the area was also causing traffic headaches. Two ramps from Interstate 93 in the area were closed to traffic, according to the state Transportation Department.

Editors' Picks
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials20h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
Lawrenceville official suspended after another sexual harassment investigation
19h ago
Updated results suggest new candidates for DeKalb commission runoff
16h ago
Updated results suggest new candidates for DeKalb commission runoff
16h ago
MARTA tries to lure customers back amid pandemic
23h ago
The Latest
Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine
11m ago
Ford to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
13m ago
South Africa court to rule on Shell offshore oil exploration
15m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top