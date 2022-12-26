Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders

In April, a man was charged with injuring 10 people in Brooklyn when he set off a pair of smoke grenades and then scattered a barrage of random shots inside a train between stations. In May, a 48-year-old man was shot and killed riding a train between Brooklyn and lower Manhattan.

Despite random acts, the number of crimes reported on public transit by September was averaging slightly below pre-pandemic levels, though ridership was also down.

In the arrest announced Monday, Essig said the first killing Codrington was charged with occurred at 1 a.m. on Dec. 19, when 51-year-old James Cunningham, who had just left a bar after drinking a seltzer, was walking several blocks from Union Square when he was approached by Codrington, who was accompanied by his girlfriend.

After a 20-second-long, caught-on-camera dispute, Codrington, 35, slashed Cunningham across the neck with a knife, leaving him to die, Essig said.

At 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, Codrington entered a Lower East Side bar with a pit bull and a baseball bat, Essig said. Crodrington thought he had been disrespected by employees at the bar a week earlier. He assaulted the bartender and destroyed property, Essig said.

When two customers intervened, they were stabbed with a large knife, incurring non-life threatening wounds, Essig added.

Afterward, Essig said, Codrington went home, then said he'd “cool off” with a walk through the park.

There, he encountered Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, stabbing him repeatedly after a verbal exchange in which he became enraged, Essig said. The police official said Codrington left the area with his girlfriend in Henry's Mercedes Benz. Henry's body was found at 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Essig credited three “sharp-eyed police officers” from upper Manhattan with spotting the car at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 and apprehending Codrington without resistance. Codrington, he said, has 12 prior arrests, including four assaults with weapons. Essig said police were investigating whether he's responsible for other random acts.

Asked about the girlfriend, Essig said she's involved in the investigation but “hasn't been charged as of yet.”

He said he couldn't explain what the doctor was doing in the park or what the argument was about, but added: “You know, for whatever reason he was in the park at that time, he didn't deserve what he got.”