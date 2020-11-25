Manhattan DA appeals Manafort dismissal to NY's high court

The Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter Tuesday to the state’s chief judge asking permission to challenge an intermediate appeals court’s ruling last month, which upheld a judge’s decision to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds. In New York, the highest court is called the Court of Appeals.

A four-judge panel in the intermediate court ruled Oct. 22 that the DA’s office failed to demonstrate that the state charges warranted an exception to state double jeopardy protections. That echoed trial court judge Maxwell Wiley’s finding last December that the state charges against Manafort mirrored the federal case that landed him behind bars.