Manfred says Tampa area politicians will be given time to sort out Rays' ballpark situation

“We’re committed to the fans in Tampa Bay,” Manfred said. “Given all that’s happened in that market, we’re focused on our franchise in Tampa Bay right now.”

The team will play home games this year across the bay at the New York Yankees' spring training ballpark, Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

“It’s one thing to make an interim arrangement for 2025, which we’ve done,” Manfred said. “When you get into another year, there’s obviously going to be another interim arrangement unless they get the Trop fixed, and I think that second year of an interim arrangement, you need a plan as to how you’re going to get into a permanent facility.”

