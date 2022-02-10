MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

Whenever an agreement is reached, at least three weeks of workouts are needed, perhaps more,

“We thought, 20, 21 days, whatever we had in 2020 was a problem for us,” Manfred said. "The injury data supports that idea. We’d like to be 28. I’m trying not to be hard and fast. But we think more like four weeks makes sense.”

Before workouts can start, additional days are needed to gear up.

“We do have some logistics that would have to be handled between an agreement and actually opening the camps, the biggest of which is the players getting where they need to be,” Manfred said. "They have to ratify and we have to ratify and we won't open until it’s ratified. But both of those activities can take place at the same time, concurrently. It’s a few days. It should all be able to be done in a few days.

Manfred also said the teams do not intend to play major league exhibition games with minor leaguers.

