Manfred joins in, MLB lockout talks appear to gain momentum

Manfred had a meeting with Clark in June 2020 during pandemic restart talks that produced disagreement over what transpired and sparked a still-pending grievance over the length of the season.

Manfred had not attended bargaining since the first session of these talks in April. He has a home in the area and had been in the background at the ballpark during the first four days this week, speaking with management officials.

The players' association had not known he was in the area, and Manfred surprised the union Friday when he asked for a one-on-one meeting with Clark.

Manfred then made the short walk from the offices near home plate where management officials had grouped, crossed the small driveway behind the right-field foul pole and entered the building containing the Cardinals spring training clubhouse, where players had gathered. He walked back about 20 minutes later.

The day included three negotiating sessions, a high for any day this week.

In an effort to address the union's claim that teams are giving up on winning in an effort to gain a top pick in the amateur draft, MLB had proposed the top selections be determined by a lottery, such as the NBA began in 1985 and the NHL a decade later.

MLB has offered to have the first four picks determined by a lottery in which the teams with the three lowest winning percentages would have the best chances of getting the top pick. The union asked for the first seven selections to be sorted by lottery.

The sides exchanged proposals Friday on the number of lottery picks, adjustments and penalties, moving closer to agreement on format. For the first time in months of negotiations, there was immediate back and forth: MLB made a proposal, the union caucused and countered, and management is to respond Saturday.

Discussions also covered other areas and were described as spirited and at times emotional.

Management's delegation included Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, Colorado CEO Dick Monfort, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword.

Clark led players who included Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller and Zack Britton from the union's eight-man executive subcommittee.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time.

The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.

