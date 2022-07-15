Manchin wants Dems to pause budget bill, risking its fate

“Let’s wait until that comes out so we know we’re going down the path that won’t be inflammatory to add more to inflation,” Manchin said on “Talkline,” a West Virginia talk radio show hosted by Hoppy Kercheval.

Support from Manchin, one of his party’s more conservative members of Congress, will make or break any measure Democrats can produce in the evenly divided Senate. While he has expressed concerns for months about moving ahead with a measure that could intensify inflation, his latest demands come days after the government said consumer costs rose last month at an annual rate of 9.1%, the steepest increase since 1981.

Democrats want to reach agreement on a package and push it through Congress before lawmakers begin an August recess. The measure faces certain unanimous opposition from Republicans.

Delaying action until after the break would leave Democrats facing a dangerously ticking clock. Special budget powers expire Oct. 1 that would let them push the legislation through the 50-50 Senate over solid GOP opposition with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

That would pose a risk that any Democratic absences because of COVID-19 or any other reason would leave them short of the votes they need. It would also push congressional action until just weeks before the November elections, when any votes can be quickly spun into a damaging campaign attack ad.