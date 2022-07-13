Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

“No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have, it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add any more fuel to this inflation fire,” Manchin said.

Other Democrats contest Manchin's assertion that the measure under discussion would make inflation worse. They say it would contain costs like drug prices and use half its roughly $1 trillion price tag to reduce government debt.

Experts cite many factors for this year's relentless inflation increase including the trillions Washington has spent on pandemic relief, record gasoline prices and cheap borrowing from interest rates that were low until recently. Other reasons include the tight job market, global supply chain problems and disruptions to world energy and food markets from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if Manchin's latest comments were discouraging, No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois said, “I'm used to it." Durbin has been openly skeptical that the effort can be revived following Manchin's move last year to scuttle the earlier package, which was a top priority for President Joe Biden.

Even so, some Democrats have shown cautious optimism a deal with Manchin is attainable this time, if for no other reason than a reluctant acknowledgement that a more modest, imperfect election-year accomplishment would be better than none.

Asked if she was concerned that Manchin's remarks put a revived package in jeopardy, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said, “We need 50 votes.”

A Schumer spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment about Manchin's statements.

Democrats face other stumbling blocks as well.

A handful of moderate Democrats in the House — where leaders can lose no more than four votes — want any agreement to boost federal deductions allowed for state and local taxes. Manchin said he and Schumer have not discussed that proposal.

It remains unclear if Schumer and Manchin will be able to clinch a deal and enact it, especially before Congress begins its summer recess next month. That timetable is a goal for party leaders because if they don’t do that, they will only have until Sept. 30 before special procedures expire that would let Democrats push it through the 50-50 Senate without any GOP votes.

The Schumer-Manchin talks have focused on provisions that could include protections for the fossil fuel industry and incentives for clean energy, higher taxes on top earning individuals and companies, prescription drug price curbs and a buttressing of Medicare’s finances, according to people following the talks. About half the $1 trillion would go for deficit reduction, a Manchin demand.

In his statement, Manchin said it is time for Democrats to “get unnecessary spending under control, produce more energy at home and take more active and serious steps to address this record inflation.”

Asked if his statement meant it would be harder for bargainers to craft a compromise, Manchin said, “No, no, no, not tougher at all, I’m just more cautious than I’ve ever been.”

He did not rule out extending federal subsidies for health insurance costs, favored by many Democrats, saying it depends on whether bargainers could “find a way pathway forward” that would not worsen inflation.

Manchin cited inflation fears when he brought down the original legislation in December, which was before policy makers realized that price increases taking hold then would become long lasting. He cited other factors as well including short-term savings that he called “gimmicks,” a need to focus on the pandemic and objections to what he called an attempt to “dramatically reshape our society.”