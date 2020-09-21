Manchester City, Leyton Orient report new COVID-19 cases

“Leyton Orient's priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff,” the club said in a statement.

Manchester City said Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for the coronavirus but gave no details of his condition, only saying the Germany midfielder would self-isolate for 10 days based on government protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Two weeks ago, City said Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19.

City opens its season on Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

